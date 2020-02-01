Anti-vaxxer Anthony Mundine claims the coronavirus is FAKE and a ‘ploy’

Boxing legend and anti-vaxxer Anthony Mundine has claimed the coronavirus is fake and a ‘ploy’ to allow for the introduction of a ‘mass vaccine’.

The outbreak has killed more than 200 people in China and there are almost 10,000 confirmed cases of the virus.

But the 44-year-old former rugby star said he didn’t think the virus was ‘real’ in a bizarre Facebook post on Saturday morning.

‘I don’t even think this Coronavirus is real,’ he wrote.

‘I think it’s a ploy to give a mass vaccine look into it.’

Mundine has previously shared anti-vaccination sentiments on his social media profile.

His latest controversial comments divided his fans, with many claiming ‘Choc’ should only comment on things he knows, like boxing.

‘Anthony I am a strong supporter but you need to stick to what you have knowledge of,’ one person said.

‘Come on Choc. You’re smarter than that mate. It’s not as bad as made out but it’s real,’ said another.

Some suggested Mundine should visit Wuhan – the 11-million-strong epicentre of the outbreak – to see for himself.

‘If it’s not real, can you take a weekend trip to Wuhan for us then?’ one wrote.

Other social media users could see some of Mundine’s logic.

‘I think that the spread was deliberate to create worldwide hysteria, hence vaccine sales,’ one said.

‘There’s more to it than they’re telling us, it doesn’t smell right and those who believe everything we’re told are naive and gullible,’ said another.

In April last year, Mundine urged his followers not to vaccinate their children.

‘Don’t vaccine your kids period! (sic) The government bully (sic) you into vaccine!’ he wrote.

‘Do your research on the (sic) s**t & watched (sic) the documentary vaxxed.’

Prime Minister Scott Morrison quickly slammed Mundine’s claims and said the boxer was putting children at risk.

‘We immunise our kids so there’s a herd immunity that actually protects very vulnerable people in this country,’ he told Fox FM after being asked about Mundine’s comments.

‘I started that when I was Social Services Minister – introducing the no-jab no-play rules that went into our childcare centres and preschools.’

The World Health Organisation has declared coronavirus, which has killed more than 200 people in China and infected thousands, a public health emergency.

The declaration means there will be a greater focus on a global response, with WHO fearful of what could happen if the virus reaches countries ill-prepared to cope with high infection rates.

‘Australia has been acting in advance of this decision,’ Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

‘All of the issues – isolation, case management, contract tracing, prevention of onward spread, active surveillance, early detection – Australia has been doing.’

Human coronavirus with pandemic potential is a listed human disease under Australian laws, which enables the government to use ‘enhanced border measures’ to contain outbreaks.

The virus has spread to 18 countries including Australia, which has had nine confirmed cases with more expected.

Hong Kong has closed its borders to mainland China.

Wuhan was put into lock-down last Thursday, amid growing fears over the rapid spread of the deadly virus.

The government is poised to evacuate stranded Australians stuck in Wuhan as soon as it gets the green light from Chinese officials.

It’s anticipated China will approve the evacuation over the weekend, meaning stranded Australians could leave Wuhan in the early hours of Monday morning.

Evacuees will be flown back to Australia first before being taken to Christmas Island in smaller aircraft. They will then be quarantined on the detention centre for 14 days.

Anti-vaxxing is generally considered dangerous and leaves communities vulnerable to diseases like measles.

The Australian government recommends immunising children to protect them against harmful diseases.

‘Immunisation not only protects individuals, but also others in the community, by reducing the spread of preventable diseases,’ the government’s health website says.