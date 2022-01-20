Anti-vaxxer dies after catching Covid on purpose to get a health pass’so she could go to the sauna.’

AN ANTI-VAX singer has died after catching Covid on purpose in order to obtain a health pass to visit a sauna.

When her vaccinated son and husband were infected over Christmas, Hana Horka, a Czech folk artist, refused to get the life-saving vaccine and purposefully exposed herself to the virus.

Her son Jan Rek told public radio station iRozhlas.cz that Hana, 57, contracted the Delta variant and died on Sunday.

“She chose to live a normal life with us and would rather catch the disease than get vaccinated,” he added.

Proof of vaccination or recent infection is required in the Czech Republic to enter bars and restaurants, as well as for events and travel.

Hana, a singer in the band Asonance, spoke two days before her death about her plans to visit a sauna and the theater after catching Covid.

“I made it, it was intense,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

“So now it’ll be the theatre, sauna, concert… and an urgent trip to the sea,” says the narrator.

Hana got dressed for a walk on Sunday, claiming she felt better, before suffering back pain.

According to Mr Rek, she then choked to death in her bed.

For the most up-to-date information, check out our Covid live blog.

He’s now slammed the anti-vax movement, claiming that its leaders have “blood on their hands” and that his mother was brainwashed into refusing the vaccine.

He went on to say, “I know exactly who influenced her.”

“It saddens me that she trusted strangers more than she trusted her own family.”

“It wasn’t just complete misinformation; it also included opinions on natural immunity and antibodies acquired through infection.”

With 28,469 cases reported today, Covid cases in the Czech Republic reached a new daily high.

Around 63 percent of the country’s 10.7 million people have been vaccinated.

Vaccines are highly effective in reducing disease transmission, hospitalization, and death from the first dose, according to research.

In the UK, The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital additional vaccines into the hands of Brits, preventing the need for new restrictions.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.