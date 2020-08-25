Anti-Vaxxers Are Suing Facebook Because Fact-Checking is “Censorship”

The tech dystopia we live in just keeps getting weirder.

An anti-vaccine group led by none other than Robert F. Kennedy Jr has filed a lawsuit against Facebook in the US because it’s not happy about the company fact-checking its posts.

The notorious Children’s Health Defense (CHD) group is taking up arms against Facebook, CEO Zuck, PolitiFact, Poynter and Science Feedback because it thinks two of its constitutional rights have been infringed on. It also reckons those organisations colluded to commit wire fraud by getting rid of anti-vaxx ads.

The suit runs to 115 pages, but there’s a giant PDF here thanks to Ars Technica if you want to have a read.

Highlights include the suit comparing Facebook to the 17th-century printing press:

And calling the term “fact-checkers” ‘Orwellian’:

It doesn’t get any less bonkers from there.

CHD and a related group, the World Mercury Project, were jointly behind more than half the anti-vaxx ads on Facebook until said ads were banned after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put pressure on Facebook during an outbreak of measles last year.

Says Kennedy:

“This is an important First Amendment case testing the boundaries of government authority to openly censor unwanted critiques of government policies and pharmaceutical and telecom products on privately owned internet platforms.”

As Ars succinctly puts it, the suit “argues that Facebook’s actions amount to censorship and defamation because CHD doesn’t like having its content called out as misinformation.”

Oh, to be a fly on the wall in the California courts. [Ars Technica]