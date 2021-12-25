Anti-vaxxers are turned away from Donald Trump’s New York restaurant because they refuse to show proof of Covid vaccination.

On Thursday, a group of anti-vaxxers were turned away from Donald Trump’s New York restaurant after they refused to show proof of vaccination.

According to video from the scene, the diners attempted to enter Trump Grill, which is housed within the former president’s Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue.

“We came to Trump Tower because we thought Donald Trump was supposed to be for America,” one unidentified protester said.

“I hoped that as a patriot, he would stand up, pay a (dollar)1,000 fine, and allow us to eat freely – you know the man is a billionaire, he can afford a (dollar)1,000 fine.”

“It would look good on him.”

Instead, he has had his people refuse to serve us, exposing him as a liar,” the anti-vaxxer explained.

“There’s a lot of talk but no action,” says one participant.

Anyone over the age of five who wishes to dine indoors, attend a performance, or visit the gym in New York City must show proof of having received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine.

Even after a police officer explained the rules to them, the crowd outside Trump Tower this week was not having it.

“Prove to us that we are a threat,” one protester told the cop, while another said, “The burden of proof is on them because they assume we are a threat because we don’t have a vaccine.”

Demonstrate to me that we are a danger.”

According to the cop, Trump Grill was not required to prove anything to the protesters.

“You can make ten reservations, but that doesn’t guarantee anything. It’s not a constitutional right,” the officer said of eating at a restaurant.

Trump revealed he had received his Covid booster shot during a live interview with Bill O’Reilly a few days ago, prompting boos from the audience.

Don’t! Don’t! Don’t! Don’t! Don’t! Don’t! Don’t! Don’t! Don’t! Don’t! Don’t! Don’t! Don’t! Don’t! Don’t! Don’t! Don’t! Don’t!” Trump exclaimed to the

Despite his opposition to vaccine mandates, Trump has long claimed credit for vaccines developed during his administration.

The city that never sleeps has taken some of the most aggressive steps to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Out of seven million people aged 18 and up, about 5.9 million adults have received at least a first dose – roughly 84 percent – while 5.8 million New Yorkers of all ages have been fully vaccinated.

“Adamantly, I feel this: No more shutdowns,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said last week of possible business closures due to the recent Omicron variant surge.

“We’ve dealt with them before.

They were a complete disaster.

We won’t be able to go through it again.”

It was announced on Thursday that the…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.