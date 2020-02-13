Anti-virus treatment proved effective as recovered patients surge: official

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — The rise in the number of recovered patients infected with the novel coronavirus is a positive signal that the current treatments are getting results, said Guo Yanhong, an official with the National Health Commission (NHC).

A total of 5,911 infected people had been discharged from hospital after recovery by the end of Wednesday, the NHC said in a daily report.

Each day since Feb. 7 has seen some 500 patients walk out of hospital after recovery, Guo said at a press conference held in Beijing Thursday afternoon.

A preliminary analysis of 597 discharged cases found that about 90 percent of the cured patients had mild or standard symptoms while 10 percent were those in severe or critically ill condition, she noted.

“Even severe and critically ill patients can be cured and discharged from hospital after careful treatment,” Guo said.

Citing the analysis, Guo said that the 597 infected were hospitalized for an average of some 10 days before being discharged.

While summing up the treatment methods for the nearly 600 cases, Guo noted that 92 percent of them were treated with antiviral therapies combined with active respiratory support, which has shown good results.

“We are continuously summarizing effective treatments and will integrate these methods into the diagnosis and treatment scheme to guide the clinical treatment of patients and improve the recovery rate,” she said.