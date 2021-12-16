Antiviral pills may be humanity’s best hope for bringing the Covid pandemic to an end.

Antiviral drugs may be humanity’s best hope for putting an end to the Covid pandemic.

The first drug to combat the Sars-CoV-2 virus is now available to the most vulnerable patients, and more are on the way – but how effective will they be? Rob Hastings speaks to some of the UK’s top antiviral scientists.

Antiviral medications are wonderful inventions.

They’ve made HIV no longer be a death sentence.

In 95% of hepatitis C cases, they are effective.

Our flu treatment relies heavily on them.

These drugs can stop an infection from spreading in the body by attacking a virus directly, stopping its interaction with a cell, or boosting our immune system.

They may even be able to keep us from getting sick in the first place.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, scientists have predicted that antiviral drugs will be critical in the fight against the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

They would serve as a second line of defense behind vaccines, preventing hospitals from becoming overburdened, which is especially important for people who are unable to be vaccinated.

Despite this, few antivirals that could work for respiratory diseases like Covid were available last year, leaving doctors with “bare shelves,” as one researcher put it, and necessitating the development of new drugs.

It’s no surprise that experts are looking forward to this week’s event.

People who test positive for Covid and are at the highest risk of developing the disease – such as those who are immunocompromised, have cancer, or have Down’s syndrome – are now eligible to receive MSD’s molnupiravir, the first antiviral pill to treat the disease.

It could arrive just in time to assist the most vulnerable as the Omicron variant spreads, prompting the NHS to declare a “national incident.”

Another pill, Paxlovid, is still awaiting FDA approval, but its maker, Pfizer, said this week that it could save “a staggering number of lives and prevent hospitalizations.”

However, major questions remain about the antiviral’s benefits for the heavily vaccinated British population and how widely they could be used in the future.

Antivirals are difficult to use because they work best early in an infection, sometimes even before people realize they have the virus.

Viruses can also develop resistance to antivirals, rendering some drugs ineffective within months.

Antivirals A short history The first antiviral, idoxuridine, was developed in 1962 to treat herpes, but scientists remained dubious that a drug could tackle a virus without harming the body. A breakthrough came in 1977 with the approval of acyclovir, which showed it was possible to target viruses specifically without major side effects. HIV is now managed by antiretroviral therapy. This has a slightly different name because HIV is technically a retrovirus – meaning it makes a DNA copy of its RNA genome, the reverse of what is most common.

Pills compared How they work While antibiotics usually fight bacteria by killing them, antivirals combat viruses by stopping them from replicating and spreading. The ability of molnupiravir to fight Sars-CoV-2, which causes the disease Covid-19, began to be studied in early 2020. The US drug company Merck, known in the UK as MSD, later became a partner and branded the drug as Lagevrio. It works by interfering with the genetic code of the virus, turning its RNA strands into “faulty blueprints” which stops the virus from spreading through the body as it “essentially mutates itself to death”, explains the website Nature. The method has prompted questions over whether molnupiravir could also cause mutations in human cells, leading to birth defects or tumours, so it is not being offered to pregnant women – as with favipiravir. US regulators voted to recommend approving molnupiravir only by a vote of 13 to 10. But the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency says no risk to humans was found after the drug was tested “extensively”. Pfizer’s Paxlovid pills, containing the antiviral PF-07321332, inhibits an enzyme that the virus needs to function. It also contains ritonavir, which prevents enzymes in the liver from breaking down the antiviral – but can potentially interfere with other drugs a patient is taking, including some used to treat heart conditions. However, as the pill should only need to be taken for a few days, this conflict may be manageable.

Two trials What they’re doing Panoramic

This trial of molnupiravir is open to volunteers across the UK who have Covid-19 symptoms that started less than five days earlier, and are either aged 50 and over, or are 18 to 49 with an underlying health condition that puts them more at risk of severe Covid-19. Eligible people who receive a positive PCR test result will be contacted to sign up to the trial, or people can join via the study’s website. Participants are required to complete a daily diary on the Panoramic website for 28 days, or discuss their symptoms with the team over the phone on days seven, 14 and 28. The first results are expected early next year. Getafix

This localised trial for people who live in Glasgow or nearby is examining the effects of favipiravir, which is produced by Fujifilm Toyama Chemicals in Japan, where it is used to treat flu. The trial seeks volunteers within four days of a positive Covid-19 test result. Half of them take a favipiravir tablet twice a day for 10 days alongside standard treatment, and are compared to the other half purely receiving the normal treatment.