Antonio Banderas Tested Positive For COVID-19; ‘Desperado’ Actor’s Plans While On Quarantine Revealed

Antonio Banderas revealed his plans while on quarantine after contracting the COVID-19 virus.

Banderas, on his 60th birthday, shared to his more than 700,000 Twitter followers that he has COVID-19. The tweet was written in his native language but a report published by The Guardian revealed the translation of the “Desperado” actor’s message.

After confirming that he contracted COVID-19, Banderas reportedly assured his fans that he was okay. He mentioned that he was tired more than usual but he was confident that he would hit recovery as soon as possible following medical indications.

Bandera also shared this news with his 2.7 million Instagram followers. Within 2 hours from the time of the announcement, Bandera’s post already gained more than 77,000 likes.

Part of the protocol for those who were infected by the COVID-19 virus was to do quarantine. The Spanish actor, in the same tweet, revealed what he would do amid the isolation.

Banderas said he would take advantage of the quarantine period to recuperate, read and write. He also mentioned about making plans on beginning to give meaning to his “newly released 60 years.”

Social media people flooded Twitter with loving messages for Banderas on his 60th birthday. Despite his current circumstance, netizens still wished him a blissful celebration.

It was unclear how Banderas contracted the COVID-19 disease. However, it is a known fact that the virus spreads primarily through droplets from an infected person.

The transmission could be from the infected person’s saliva or discharge from the nose. Hence, the reason why people were advised to wear personal protective equipment such as masks and face shields, as well as maintaining a social distance of at least 1 meter.

Several countries have ongoing clinical trials for the vaccine against COVID-19. Whilst the potential treatment is underway, several health authorities such as the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have provided various means to protect one’s self and others from being infected by COVID-19.

Other than avoiding close contacts, mass gatherings and wearing PPEs, everyone is also advised to regularly wash hands with soap and water or alcohol. It is also important for everyone to regularly disinfect and sanitize surroundings.