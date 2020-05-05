Antonio Gamoneda, roots of feeling

In 2009, Antonio Gamoneda published A closet full of shadows and, now, Poverty, with a desolate air: “This incomprehensible story is what remains of us,” he writes. There is no better aesthetic form for vital expression than memories, format of the present confessions.

A poetic doubt beats in the pages, “for what and for whom do I want to write?” A certain fear of the external world is noted: «Urban combustions. The residues are bound to hydrocarbons and monoxides, and adhere to the wood in an apparently discrete film; soft, if it did not show the slight violence of its granules ». It is an allegory of dreams, of moments, without the marks of living. The lines set their rhythm, but they don’t always offer their true content. Objectivity seems unnecessary. We are before creation, with a “cornered ark”, symbol of the past and the world. The phenomenon of memories had its precedent in A closet of shadows. Perhaps there his vocation for her was born. His warning is sincere and affective: «I am not going to lie, but silence can be an imposture. I don’t know when the lie really is.

Writing is a fund of human motives, in which creation coincides with friendship: «I leave my reasons hanging. I’m going to start my memories ».

There are almost four hundred pages of Poverty. There is no exacerbated realism in the story or in his person. It is a life that begins, with his work at the Banco Mercantil in a provincial city: «I am writing about time and poverty. I do so by relating my experience and noting down apparently minor events. This birth to working life will be accompanied by various elements of profound knowledge: The Azcárate Library, the Padre Isla Institute and its director and, above all, Espadaña, directed with soul and fervor by Don Antonio González de Lama. About his death, Antonio Gamoneda writes shocking pages. And we must remember the unwavering dedication to poetry and painting, as a testimony to his sensitivity and culture.

Unique names appear, but some of them, like Jorge Pedrero, an unforgettable friend. Pedrero, whom the reader knows from the author’s visit to his premises. Given his chilling appearance, we should not refer the scene, the final words are enough: “Already sitting, looking at me, making the smile more, Jorge spoke: ‘Shall I bring you?’”. The poet’s response is sad: «I got up and hit him. I was slow to find out what he had done. Jorge continued to sit, looking at me and smiling (…). Without rushing, without acrimony, he said a word: ‘Coward.’ ” It had the invariable mark on it. He is one of the human examples of characters who crawl through life, to whom Gamoneda always shook hands.

The city seems unchanged: “Leon was growing, but it was still a small city in which opposing addicts looked at each other with suspicion.” Along with human becoming, we must remember the dream world, not always a reason for rest, but for mysterious inspiration.

The book reveals his personal relationship with the world of painting and with poets of his generation and those of today.

In the end, we are left with the reasons, including those related to the family: “I trust that Amelia does not try to compete with herself to improve herself.” It is a joy to read the reference: «Ana, Ángeles, Amelia. I did not ask permission to put them into life. I hope that no one is forced to forgive me. We get an image of the death of many characters, as is the case of Jorge: «Time passed and Jorge died. The unknowns remained in the air and I stopped thinking about them ».

The appendix remains, with a precise observation: «Texts referring to facts and notions that appear in the literal of Poverty». They are intended to have a value and a function similar to the bibliographic or query function. The appendix includes the speeches that Antonio Gamoneda gave when receiving the Cervantes, Reina Sofía Awards for Ibero-American Poetry (2006), European Literature Award (2005) and appointment as doctor honoris causa in Romania in 2015..