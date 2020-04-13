Antonio Román will ask in the Senate about the mobile disco in Guadalajara

Antonio Román, PP senator and Guadalajara mayor between 2007 and 2019, is going to present a battery of questions in the Upper House related to the activity “A party on your balcony”. It is a van with music that, accompanied by two Local Police cars, travels the city daily for two hours in a kind of mobile disco. According to Román, this idea of ​​the City Council is “contrary to legality” because it violates the state of alarm. In addition, the PP senator assures that there are “numerous complaints” and “unrest generated among a large majority of the city’s residents.”

On the other hand, the former mayor wants to know how many people have been fined in Guadalajara for breaking the law in these weeks of confinement. Román asks “what would happen if someone private were to do this in the city’s neighborhoods, just as the City Council is doing. Would he be sanctioned? ».

He will also ask if the Government considers that the animation and music caravans hired by the City Council between April 4 and 17 are essential activities, and about the reports that the Government Subdelegation has issued to allow the celebration of this festive event.

In any case, Román regrets that the city is making headlines for this “unfortunate” activity that promotes fun, without taking into account people in quarantine isolation or those who have lost a family member or friend to the coronavirus.

Finally, Román expresses his intention to join any act of remembrance, tribute and mourning that the City Council could and should call before the around 200 deceased who have been in Guadalajara and the more than 17,000 in Spain. .