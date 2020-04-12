anxiety of quick contamination in squats as well as workers’ homes

“A clinical bomb to be defused urgently “, alerted, in a news release dated April 5, the citizens ‘support group, in Montreuil(Seine-Saint-Denis ), of an informal house, closer to the squat, inhabited by Malian employees. In this 700m hangar 2, 270 undocumented migrants live in complete distance: 110 bunk beds, prepared side by side, where locals are intended to continue to be restricted, and deplorable hygienic problems– five commodes, a shower, a solitary cumulus of warm water of 300 liters …

The authorities, Montreuil community hall, prefecture, regional health and wellness company (ARS), are on the alert: “A doctor from the community university hospital came over on March 26 as well as 30, then on April 7, discusses Anne-Claire Mialot, delegate prefect for equal chances in Seine-Saint-Denis. He identified thirty people that were breakable, since they were sick as well as/ or senior, as well as eight suspected of having actually been infected by the Covid, instantly “protected” in a hotel in Bondy. “

But, during the last check out of this doctor, no resident agreed to be analyzed, since the Covid crisis excited the anxiety of expulsion from the squat, and even from the nation. “We were put on the road, we were abandoned, stated Omar, spokesperson for the group. However we are from Montreuil, we do not wish to be distributed, since our only stamina is to be together. “ “I comprehend this need. We do not abandon them, however any enduring service needs their regularization, thus far rejected by the State “, says Patrice Bessac, mayor of Montreuil.

“737 presumed or shown cases”

“We should respect the residents’ need to remain with each other, pleads neuropsychologist Sébastien Bogajewski, head of a local collective of liberal medical professionals who checked out 5 of the thirteen houses in the city. The Covid has, of course, already entered it, this as well as others, as well as we can supply medical monitoring on site by entrusting them with thermometers, saturometers [pour vérifier le taux d’oxygénation du sang] to make sure that they signal us if there is a distressing sign. “

“These are, after the Ehpad, the main vulnerable areas, because of the usual home and the visibility of people harmed by life,” according to Luc Ginot, of the ARS Ile-de-France.

According to Michel Cadot, prefect of the region, “Out of 90,000 locals in the 300 cumulative structures and also accommodation centers in the region, just 737 thought or confirmed situations have been identified. There is no acceleration “, he reassures. “We have a number of collections of cases and possibly at least 10 fatalities, shade Luc Ginot. The epidemic produces less remarkable impacts than in the Ehpad and also its spread is, for the minute, much less clear than in the general populace, but the records of details are much from exhaustive as well as the spread is most likely to establish. “

Couple of medical teams

To manage the threat, the State has developed a so-called “loosening” approach for frameworks regarded to be at threat– that is to say where isolation of the sick is difficult– and also requisitioned for this objective 8,200 hotel rooms throughout France, consisting of 5,500 in Ile-de-France. Eighty Covid shelters for the reception of the homeless as well as those who originate from sanctuaries yet do not require a hospital stay have actually additionally been opened. In Ile-de-France, 150 of the 445 “Covid” areas are inhabited. 2 large sports centers, the Insep, in the Bois de Vincennes, and also the Creps, in Châtenay-Malabry (Hauts-de-Seine), likewise play the role of airlock to remove presumed ill people as quickly as feasible. test.

On paper, the strategy appears relevant, yet the mobile clinical teams– comprised of workers from the ARS, healthcare facilities, municipal facilities, Doctors without boundaries– responsible for locating individuals are, for the minute, also couple of. “We have to be extra reactive, claims Luc Ginot, and also see to it that, in residences, the phone call to the healthcare system is made right away. I’m not certain awareness has been adequately high so much. There may be a lack of expertise of the system, medical professionals who are hard to get to, the anxiety of being deported … “

Adoma, the leading migrant hostel operator in France, has actually mobilized sixty of its staff members to remotely check its 88,000 residents, 7,000 of whom are over 70 years of ages: “Fortunately, elected citizens can pass on the guidelines, offset the missing personnel and obtain the news up”, clarifies Myriam Berghout, supervisor of Adoma for Seine-Saint-Denis.

“We took safety nets very early, says Arnaud Richard, director of Coallia, which houses 30,000 people in social residences and residences for migrant employees. We planned for a difficult circumstance, we shut the informal kitchen areas, but there are a great deal of people as well as an overcrowding. Currently, it’s great, we’re touching wood. “

