Any attack on Ukraine will come at a ‘high price,’ according to Germany’s chancellor.

BERLIN (Germany)

Russia will pay a “high price” if it invades Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned on Wednesday.

Scholz said European states are united in support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in his first address to the parliament after being sworn in as Germany’s new chancellor.

“We are very concerned about the security situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border,” he told legislators, adding that he will travel to Brussels later Wednesday to meet with other EU leaders to discuss the latest developments in the region.

Scholz said, “Let me repeat what my predecessor said,” referring to former German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s previous warnings to Moscow.

“Any breach of territorial integrity will come at a high cost.

“And here, with our European partners and transatlantic allies, we will speak with a single voice,” he added.

The Social Democrat politician urged Russia to avoid escalatory actions and stated that European countries are willing to engage in “constructive dialogue” with Moscow.

Near Ukraine’s border, Russia has recently amassed tens of thousands of troops.

European countries are concerned that Russia is planning another military offensive against its former Soviet neighbor as a result of the move.

Moscow has stated several times that it has “no plans to invade or attack anyone,” but it is concerned about the possibility of a full-fledged conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Germany and its European allies accuse Russia of attempting to destabilize Ukraine by arming separatist forces in the country’s eastern regions.