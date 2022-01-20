Any effort that contributes to a settlement in Ukraine is welcomed by the Kremlin.

Any effort that aids in the settlement of the Ukraine conflict is welcomed by the Kremlin.

The situation in Ukraine is’very tense,’ according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Moscow will only welcome efforts if Turkish partners can persuade Kyiv to implement the Minsk Protocol.

Peskov responded to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s proposal to convene a meeting between Russian and Ukrainian leaders by saying that Russia welcomes all efforts aimed at resolving the Ukraine crisis.

“Any country that can assist in resolving the situation in Ukraine is welcomed.”

The main points of contention between Russia and Ukraine are directly linked to Kyiv’s refusal to implement the Minsk agreements.

“It will be welcome if our Turkish partners can influence Ukrainians and encourage them to follow through on their earlier agreements and commitments,” the spokesman said at a daily briefing in Moscow.

According to Peskov, the location of Russia-Ukraine contacts is “secondary,” and the main goal is “to influence Ukraine.”

The spokesman described the situation in Ukraine as “very tense,” claiming that the escalation is due to Western military assistance to Ukraine.

“In terms of the tense situation in Ukraine, it is truly tense.

We see arms deliveries, various maneuvers, and military aviation flights from NATO and Western European countries.

“All of this leads to an escalation in the region of Ukraine,” he said.

Erdogan invited Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Turkiye to “settle differences,” according to Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin.

Erdogan will also visit Ukraine in the coming weeks to meet with Zelensky, according to him.