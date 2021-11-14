Any former Manchester United player would “love to manage Manchester United,” but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s fear is palpable.

Any former Manchester United player would “love to manage Manchester United,” but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s trepidation is palpable.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer is stressed, according to Dimitar Berbatov, but any former player would jump at the chance to manage the Red Devils.

Despite the club’s failure to win a Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure, the Old Trafford job remains one of the most coveted in the game.

After Jose Mourinho was fired, Solskjaer was appointed manager in 2018, but after a promising first 18 months, his reign is coming to an end due to a poor run of form.

After Manchester United’s defeat to Manchester City, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer cuts a despondent figure.

Berbatov believes the pressure and stress of the job is beginning to show on his face. The under-fire Norwegian is widely expected to be the next top-flight manager to be fired.

“If you ask any ex-footballer if they’d like to manage Manchester United, they’ll probably say yes,” Berbatov told Betfair.

“The funny thing is, after the game, I was watching Ole’s interview, and out of curiosity, I checked а picture of him from his first day at United, and mаn, you cаn see the difference in the grey hаirs, the fаce, and everything..” Do you think Solskjаer should be fired?

In 2018, Solskjaer won his first game as Manchester United manager, a 5-1 victory over Cardiff.

“You can see how the stress and anticipation are taking their toll..”

That’s a very stressful situation to be in, where you have to have the DNA to be in this situation, where you have to…

