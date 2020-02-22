Infosurhoy

ANZ slashes fixed term home loan rates

A home loan war is underway, with Australia’s fourth-biggest lender, ANZ, cutting fixed rates a week after Commonwealth Bank slashed its fixed rates to lure customers to its doors.

The lowest advertised rate from ANZ is now 2.68 per cent on its two-year fixed rate package loan for owner-occupiers paying principal and interest, RateCity says in a release.

ANZ has cut its two-year investor rate to 2.88 per cent for people paying principal and interest.

Last week, the biggest lender, CBA cut between 0.10 and 0.30 per cent from 1.4 and five-year fixed rate loans for owner-occupiers and reduced one, two, three, four and five-year fixed rates for investors by between 0.25 per cent and 0.5 per cent.

RateCity research shows more than 30 lenders have cut fixed home loan rates this year.

