AOC boss ‘satisfied’ Tokyo safe from virus

Australian Olympic boss John Coates has reassured athletes and spectators it is safe to attend the Tokyo Games amid the coronavirus outbreak in neighbouring China.

Travelling to Tokyo last week for a project review meeting, the former International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice-president was briefed on organisers’ contingency plans for the deadly virus.

“We’re very satisfied that all the checks and balances will be there by the time the athletes and the spectators enter the country,” the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) president said in Sydney on Wednesday.