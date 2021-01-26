Aoun says Lebanon keen to maintain friendly ties with U.S.

BEIRUT, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Lebanese President Michel Aoun asserted on Tuesday Lebanon’s keenness to maintain friendly and cooperative ties with the United States.

“Lebanon is keen to maintain friendly ties with the U.S. within a framework of mutual understanding, respect and adherence to common values,” a statement released by Lebanon’s Presidency quoted Aoun as saying during his meeting with U.S. Ambassador in Beirut Dorothy Shea at Baabda Palace.

The two officials discussed recent developments and the future of Lebanese-U.S. relations, after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the U.S.. Enditem