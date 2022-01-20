What’s next in the Donald Trump investigation in New York

NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James used a court filing Tuesday to lay out much of the evidence her investigators have gathered so far after spending years investigating former President Donald Trump.

According to the legal memo, the Republican’s company sought loans and tax breaks by using “fraudulent or misleading” asset valuations.

This development could have the following implications for Trump and his company:

DONALD TRUMP HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH A CRIME?

He hasn’t been charged with anything yet.

The attorney general of New York has yet to decide whether or not to pursue a civil lawsuit.

LETITIA JAMES: WHO ARE YOU?

New York’s attorney general, a Democrat who was elected in 2018, has sued Trump on behalf of the state on several occasions over his policies as president.

She has also sued the NRA and played a key role in Gov.

Andrew Cuomo’s demise as governor of New York.

Over the summer, she released a report alleging that the Democrat sexually harassed 11 women.

This past fall, James ran for governor before deciding to run for reelection as attorney general.

WHAT EXACTLY IS SHE LOOKING FOR?

The Trump Organization may have gotten loans or tax breaks by lying about the value of Trump’s assets, according to James’ investigation.

Trump’s claims about the size of his personal fortune and the value of his real estate were scrutinized long before he became president.

It’s not illegal to lie to the public about the value of your penthouse, but lying about the value of assets to banks, business partners, or tax authorities could be.

WHAT HAS SHE EXPERIENCED SO FAR?

Investigators found a pattern in which the Trump Organization used dubious or unsupported methods to inflate the value of things it owned, according to her office.

The company inflated the estimated value of Trump’s Manhattan penthouse by (dollar)200 million by claiming it was nearly three times its actual size, according to the legal filing.

According to James’ office, Trump’s financial statements with the inflated values were then submitted to banks in order to obtain credit and meet the terms of existing loans.

Inflated financial statements once aided Trump, according to the attorney general’s office…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.