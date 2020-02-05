Apex Legends Down: Server Status latest as Season 4 stops working on February 5

Apex Legends is down at the time of writing. Official updates to follow.

Apex Legends Server Update [12.40 GMT] – It looks as though Apex Legends server troubles have now been resolved.

EA’s Support account on Twitter, EA Help, haven’t offered any sort of explanation for the outage, but users are reporting that the game is working fine once again.

So we’ll listen to the people on this one.

Enjoy dropping back into the game and let us know what you think of the new Apex Legends character, Revenant.

Original Story Follows – Apex Legends servers appear to be down this morning, with problems reported for the popular Battle Royale game from Respawn Entertainment.

The game only last night launched the new Season 4 update alongside a wealth of new content, but reports this morning would indicate problems with the game.

At the time of writing, the game is showing as having “server connection” troubles on Down detector.

The Independent outage monitor has received a surge of Apex Legends down reports with the majority of issues hitting users in the UK and Europe heavily with small pockets of problems in the US.

Users have been attempting to log in, but so far it’s a fruitless endeavour as everyone appears to be struggling to play.

“What’s up with the servers? I can’t play Apex Legends. And I’m not the only one. My friends can’t play it either. It’s says that the server are down.” wrote one user.

Another queried: “Are the ps4 servers down? I can’t seem to log in after updating to season 4”

Whilst plenty of people are bemoaning the bad timing of it all, given the release of the new update only last night “Looking forward to play season 4 but of course, #ApexLegends @EA’s servers are down again”.

For those who might have missed the news, Apex Legends Season 4 was released and introduced a lot of new content including a brand new legends – Revenant.

On top of this, Respawn is introducing a variety of new features and changes to Apex Legends, including:

