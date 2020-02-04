Apex Legends Season 4 COUNTDOWN: Release date, start time, Skins, Revenant trailer

Apex Legends Season 4 is finally here a new legends – Revenant – map changes, skins and weapons. Here is everything you need to know/

The countdown for Apex Legends Season 4 is officially here and fairly soon PS4, Xbox One and PC players will get to experience a massive change to the free-to-play shooter.

The new season, called Assimilation is bringing a host of new content to the battle royale title, but this season, everything is a little bit darker.

New legend Revenant, the skeletal simulacrum, enters the arena as the next official Legend to join the fray, and with his introduction, everything is taking on much darker tone.

That’s not all Respawn Entertainment has planned though. There’s more map changes to World’s Edge, a new weapon for players to get to grips with and plenty more changes on top.

That’s all before you get to the game’s new assortment of skins and unlockable content from the next battle pass.

With that in mind, read on for a top-line overview of everything you need to know in the lead up to the Apex Legends Season 4 release date.

Answer: Apex Legends Season 4 has a release date set for Tuesday, February 4 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Apex Legends Developers, Respawn Entertainment have not confirmed a start time for the new season, but based on the start time of Season 3, we can assume that Season 4 will start at 12pm PT, which is 8pm GMT.

Official Apex Legends Season 4 patch notes are expected to go live at 7pm GMT in the afternoon.

We could see some early hints from Respawn in the hours leading up to the release, potentially on the games official Reddit page. So stay tuned for further info throughout the day and in the hours leading up to release.

Revenant is the new legend to join the game, replacing the previously announced (and now deceased) Forge.

Here’s what Respawn has said about this bloodthirsty and somewhat haunting new legend:

“Revenant used to be human. He was the greatest hitman the Mercenary Syndicate ever had. He used to look in the mirror and see his human face looking back.

“But time changes everything, and when his programming finally failed, he saw what he had become at the hands of the Mercenary Syndicate and Hammond Robotics: a walking nightmare of steel and vestigial flesh.

“His masters resurrected him as a simulacrum, snatching him from death’s embrace again and again and programming him to forget.

“Centuries later, all he wants is revenge. Of course, he doesn’t mind eviscerating a few of the Legends along the way.

“He used to need a reason to kill… but he’s not that man anymore.”

There’s a total of five new skins spotted in the new Apex Legends Season 4 trailer.

We count new skins for Wraith, Lifeline, Wattson, Crypto, Caustic and even a scary goat-headed skin for Revenant.

But you don’t want to read us talking about them, so why not take a look in the gallery just below, instead.

Unlike Season 3, Apex Legends Season 4 will not be adding a new map, but it is making significant changes to one of the two maps on offer in the game,

World’s Edge has been shaken up with a giant Hammond Robotics harvester that has fractured Capital City, creating fissures leaking lava throughout the entire arena.

Though there have been numerous changes to the game’s map, Respawn say their main goal was to “get players to make new decisions.”

As Jason McCord, Design Director on Apex Legends explains, “By the end of a season, you probably have your favorite spot, or spots, to land. You might prefer to rotate out of your drop location in a certain direction which in turns makes a lot of your games feel similar as the season progresses.”

“Our goal as designers is to offer new ways for you to approach the game, and in this case the map, so that each drop, rotation, and gunfight feels as fresh as possible.”

For a full overview on all the map changes (there’s a lot!) a breakdown of all the changes coming to World’s Edge can be found here.

Answer: In Apex Legends Season 4, players can pick up the all-new Sentinel bolt-action sniper rifle which features a special charge mechanic, giving players the freedom to really customize their shots — from slow to quick to charged shots.

There were also rumors of another gun from the Titanfall games making an appearance in season 4; the Sidewinder is a rapid-fire micro-missile launcher.

It was spotted in the Revenant story trailer and though it’s not been mentioned in the gameplay trailer, it’s possible it could make an appearance at a later date.

For now, we’ll have to make do with our new bolt-action sniper rifle.

Respawn has stated that the Battle Pass “is back and better than ever for Season 4” with “over 100 exclusive items” to unlock.

Aside from the Legendary skins, already mentioned, there’s also plenty more to be unlocked in the Apex Legends season 4 Battle Pass, including:

Though not specifically tied to the battle pass, players can also claim an Anniversary Gift by logging into Season 4 any day up until February 14.

The free login gifts include a Year 1 Origami Flyer Charm, a Year 1 Loyalty Badge, and 10k XP for the first match of the day.

Stay tuned for more Apex Legends Season 4 news, patch notes and more, later today.