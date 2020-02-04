Apex Legends Season 4 patch notes preview: Map changes, Sentinel Sniper, more

Respawn Entertainment has given us a hint of what we can look forward to as the next big update arrives in the game – here’s what you need to know

The next big update for Apex Legends is just hours away (and you can join in our Season 4 Countdown at the link).

Season 4 will introduce a slew of new features to players, with staffers at Respawn teasing that players are going to be ‘hyped’ for all the updates that are due to land in the game with this new update.

As well as being introduced to the new legend, Revenant, the game will also seemingly take on a bit more of a dark and serious tone for this season, as Respawn pushes further into its overarching narrative.

The update will arrive in-game February 4, 2020, with the full download going live by 7pm, GMT – and ahead of the update going live, Respawn has provided us with some early patch notes.

In an update on the game’s blog, Jason McCord, design director on Apex Legends for Respawn Entertainment, gave us a quick overview about what we can expect to change in the coming season.

Here’s a rundown of the map changes he mentioned:

• Changes to the center of the map

“Anyone who has played Season 3 of World’s Edge knows that Fuel Depot can be scary, especially in late-game. Because this POI is the center of the map, changing this location gives players more opportunity to experience the new content more often.

“With its large, multi-level design the Planet Harvester is unlike anything else on World’s Edge and brings exciting new gameplay options to the game. Fights are largely self-contained as squads will tend to enter the fight through the long hallways that lead to the center of the structure. This should make 3rd parties a little more predictable and hopefully easier to defend against.

• Capitol City Splits in Two

“Capitol City was the biggest POI in Season 3, getting the most action right out of the ship. By sending the fissure straight through Capitol City and creating some dead space in between (swallowing up one of the construction buildings as well), we essentially split this area into two separate zones for players to land in and loot: Fragment East and Fragment West.

“The large fissure can only be crossed in two locations (a zipline, or a fallen skyscraper bridge). This allows teams some breathing room to control one side after the drop, reducing the risk of running into 3rd parties from the other side of the city. Is the construction site too hot for you? Land in Fragment East and use a Wattson or a Caustic to control the choke points for extra security. Of course, Pathfinder and Octane can both use their ultimates to get their teams across at any location.

• The Fissure and its updraft

Respawn Entertainment has made misadventure in the lava-packed crevice a little less lethal now – but you’re still going to want to exercise caution when playing near the massive lava flow.

“The original design of the new fissure had players drop to their death if they had the misfortune of missing a jump. We wanted this gap to matter – for players to fight across and control the bridges as the only way across. This let certain Legends shine (Pathfinder / Octane for crossing, Caustic / Wattson for defending) and created some intense firefights when the ring was approaching. The problem was, a fatal fall felt too punishing. The last thing we wanted was players avoiding the new map changes because they had an unfair experience.

“Now, if you jump into the fissure that cuts through Capitol City you’ll slowly be carried back up from the heated, pressurized air, and allowed to coast across and land on the other side. This is balanced by two things. First, you take 25 damage from the intense heat and embers floating inside. This is a consistent amount of damage every time you drop back down. Second, you travel very slowly, in third person, while moving in the updraft. You are essentially a flying loot piñata for any nearby enemy players.”

• New Weapon Racks

A new loot reward system has been added to the game, and its sure to attract some early-match friction.

“These are guaranteed weapons placed on racks in the small buildings of Survey Camp. You’ll recognize them from Training or the Firing Range. This should give players who prioritize a good weapon over a premier drop location a new decision to make.”

The next weapon for the game was revealed way back in January during the first Season 4 announcement.

“[The Sentinel] feels really powerful,” says Apex Legends’ executive produced Drew McCoy.

“It’s got that cool animation when you cock it back. It’s a little different than our other sniper rifles because it has a charge mechanic.”

The PlayStation Blog gave us more information.

“Fast (for a sniper), accurate, and surgical, the Sentinel lets you remove your enemies from the battlefield with cold-blooded accuracy,” the blog reads. “Ideal for medium-to-long range combat, the Sentinel is particularly devastating to shields.”

Expect more information once the patch goes live.

Respawn has stated that the Battle Pass “is back and better than ever for Season 4” with “over 100 exclusive items” to unlock.

Here’s what we know is coming in the Battle Pass:

That’s all we know about the incoming patch for now – we’ll update you as soon as we know more about the huge, incoming update.