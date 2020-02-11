Apex Legends update today: Xbox, PS4 patch notes ahead of Valentines Duos event

Apex Legends released a quick update overnight but there’s a more significant change coming to the game later today.

Apex Legends fans on Xbox One received a quick update today which should hopefully be coming to PS4 consoles very soon.

As per the official Apex Legends twitter account, this update should “address performance issues,” with users advised to “Please make sure to update your client”

This is likely the same patch that Respawn developer Josh Medina had indicated would be released when replying to fans about the ongoing stuttering and lag issues.

Previously Medina stated this would be released Monday, telling fans : “I think something to address that should be going out Monday.”

That being said, it doesn’t sound as though it’s fixed the problems for everyone based on replies on the Apex Legends Sub-reddit.

Following the patch there’s a variety of posts from users writing comments such as these:

“I don’t wanna be all dramatic and say it’s “unplayable” but season 4 update is consistently ****ing me over with these lag spikes, i’m sure everyone deals with this themselves, but if not this is what it looks like on the opposite end for the guy just standing there motionless while you kill him.”

“A post-update clip. What exact “performance issues” did it fix?”

“Played 10 matches, got the stutter in 1. Better than the past week has been at least. Hope yours settles out.”

There’s some players suggesting things are a bit better, but that’s still cold comfort for the PS4 players still waiting on their hotfix.

Meanwhile, Apex Legends players can at least look forward to a mini event, with confirmation of a return with a Valentine’s themed event dubbed “Valentine’s Day Rendezvous” which runs February 11 – February 18.

The key selling point for the event is the return, albeit for a limited-time, of the games popular Duos mode.

This was first introduced for a small period of time last November, but Duo’s didn’t last long despite the popularity among the fanbase.

In addition, there’s double XP available (with a 20k per day limit) so it’s as good a time as ever to log in and level up that battle pass.

Here’s a full look at what else is included in the Valentine’s Day Rendezvous event:

More details to follow should Apex Legends release details of that PS4 update that should be forthcoming soon.