Appeal dropped, Georgia Tech out of ACC tournament

Georgia Tech dropped its appeal of an NCAA-imposed postseason ban and will miss the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament March 10-14 as result.

By accepting the ban in 2020, the Yellow Jackets will be eligible for the postseason next season.

In November the school was tagged with a ban for violations tied to former Josh Pastner assistant coach Darryl LaBarrie. The investigation also cited Pastner’s former friend and booster, Ron Bell. Pastner was mostly cleared in the school’s investigation.

The Yellow Jackets (15-14, 9-9 ACC) were not likely to be in the NCAA Tournament field without winning the conference tournament.

Georgia Tech also was placed on probation for four years.

“As I stated when we received the decision from the Committee on Infractions in September, it is our strong belief that the severity of the penalties imposed has a direct and unfair impact on the current student-athletes,” Georgia Tech director of athletics Todd Stansbury said in announcing the school’s initial appeal. “As our legal team prepared our appeal, it also became clear that the application of the penalties was unprecedented. In addition, we also promptly self-disclosed these violations and self-imposed penalties.”

Among Georgia Tech’s contentions, as outlined in their release, the school believed that “the penalties are based in significant part on an improper aggravating factor.”

Other penalties handed down in the original NCAA punishment included the reduction of four scholarships — one for each year on probation — along with recruiting restrictions and a fine of $5,000 plus two percent of the program’s budget.

–Field Level Media