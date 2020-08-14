Appeal fees must be scrapped for students caught up in A-Level chaos, says Labour

Appeals fees should be scrapped for students caught up in A-Level chaos, Labour has said.

Thousands of pupils in England have had their futures plunged into uncertainty after nearly 40% of grades were marked down by the exam regulator.

The chaos came after summer exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving teachers to predict A-Level marks for school leavers.

Ofqual said that nearly two in five (39.1%) results were downgraded from teachers’ estimates on Thursday.

Unhappy pupils will be able to accept their mock grade or take a resit under last-minute changes brought forward by the Government.

But Labour leader Keir Starmer said individual pupils should be allowed to appeal their grades – rather than schools – and fees should be scrapped.

The Welsh Government has already waived fees but the Department for Education said it was a matter for individual exam boards in England.

There is no charge if an appeal is upheld.

Mr Starmer said: “Of course there are always those who are pleased and those who are not, but that reflects an individual’s application in an exam on the day.

“Of course that can be upsetting if you haven’t got the grades you wanted after having sat an exam.

“Here, what we have got is young people being told the system has told you that you are not worthy of that grade. That’s the injustice that is felt very deeply.”

Mr Starmer called on ministers to copy the u-turn by the Scottish Government where teacher estimates were reinstated after a major public backlash.

He said: “The Government needs to reset, rethink and it should not rule anything else out, including the sort of U-turn that was forced on the Scottish Government last week, where they had to go back to the assessment.

“Something has to be done to put right this injustice.”

But Education Secretary Gavin Williamson ruled out making further changes to the system.

He told Sky News: “When we’ve consulted widely, when Ofqual consulted widely (on) the whole system of awarding, this is the message that we got from everyone – this is the right approach to go forward.

“You’ve got to have a system that has checks and balances, that looks at the whole performance and making sure you maintain standards within the exam system, to ensure those results carry credibility.”

Boris Johnson insisted that the results were “robust” and “dependable” – and threw his weight behind the beleaguered Education Secretary.

Speaking on a trip to Northern Ireland, he said: “I think obviously it was going to be very difficult in the absence of formal proper exams this year of the kind that we normally have because of the virus, we’ve had to put in the system we have.”