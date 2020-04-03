Applause and Chinese tales

I know very well that I have had to live in a fateful time, in which huge masses are cretinized by means of systemic propaganda that do not even encounter the stumbling block of personal conscience, devastated by ideologies and emotivism. But the coronavirus crisis is causing truly nauseating phenomena.

It is nauseating, for example, that systemic propaganda continues to staunchly claim that the victims of the plague are less in China than in Spain or Italy. Without going into supernatural questions that perhaps explain the tragedy of the Chinese people, it should be remembered that it is a people secularly subjected to the most atrocious forms of despotism. For sticking to the most recent, it should be remembered that, less … See More.