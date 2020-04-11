Apple and Google, “fierce rivals”, join forces against coronavirus

The two giants of Silicon Valley, which equip almost all smartphones on the planet, have announced that they are working on a common tracking system. The tracing of people infected with Covid-19 is presented by many experts as essential to contain the epidemic.

There was a time, remember Politico, where Steve Jobs, the creator of Apple said he wanted “destroy” Android, Google’s mobile operating system, competitor to the Apple brand iOS. Hence the surprise to learn Friday April 10 “The rare cooperation” between these two “Fierce rivals”, note NBC News. The two giants of Silicon Valley are joining forces to try to respond to the challenge of the coronavirus by developing a common system for tracking individuals.

This “Major effort” and “This unprecedented collaboration”, insist Washington Post, were launched two weeks ago by engineers from the two Californian firms. “All of us at Apple and Google believe there has never been a more important time to work together and solve one of the most pressing problems in the world”, announces a joint press release.

For the New york times, this “Unlikely partnership” emphasizes both “The seriousness of the health crisis and the power of the two companies whose software runs almost all smartphones on the planet”.

“The initiative turns smartphones in American pockets into pandemic tracking devices”, sums it up Wall street journal. Using the Bluetooth network available on each phone, Google and Apple can keep track of contacts between individuals. Thus, if a patient with Covid-19 informs the authorities of his condition via an application, the health services can alert those who have been in contact with him in the previous days to invite them to stay at home and to be tested. .

Gold, report NPR, a “Robust contact tracing” will be “A key step to lift” containment. So as explained The Verge, this solution “Among the most promising” would potentially represent “A huge step forward in the fight against Covid-19”.

UK, France and Germany to work on similar projects, notes Buzzfeed. Singapore has already implemented a tracing application, TraceTogether, for several weeks. The MIT, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology is developing its own. But “Whenever a tracking system is fragmented between multiple applications, its effectiveness is greatly limited”, indicates Techcrunch. This is where the alliance of Google and Apple can change everything.

Their operating systems equip about 99% of the world’s mobile phones. A common application would potentially give access to the data of all smartphone owners and optimize the tracking capacity.

Data protection concerns

If bluetooth allows more precise tracking than a GPS, “The method has potential weaknesses”, however warns The Verge. The site cites the example of two individuals close but separated by a wall and therefore not in contact or the fact that the exposure time is not taken into account. The risk is not the same if you spend the day with a person or if you just meet them. Another problem raised by an expert interviewed by NBC News : the abuse of users who would amuse themselves by declaring themselves positive in the system without being it, thus sowing fear and confusion.

The success of Google and Apple’s efforts, observes the Washington Post, will also depend on the speed with which health services build monitoring apps and the number of users who download them. Above all, the system cannot function without a large number of tests available, “A persistent challenge” in the United States, adds the capital daily.

The New york times raises another issue, respect for privacy while “Google, in particular, has a proven history of collecting user data to sell online advertising”.

Techcrunch notes however that the two firms promise to respect the anonymity of users and that an association like ACLU “Appears cautiously optimistic” on the subject. “Apple and Google have announced an approach that appears to limit the worst risks to privacy and centralization of data, but there is always room for improvement”, commented in particular one representative of the American Union for Civil Liberties.

A first interface available to health services will be available next month while waiting for a tracking system to be directly integrated into the smartphone. The user will then decide whether to activate it or not. The method will not replace the old one, that of direct interviews with infected people but “it could offer a high-tech supplement using a device that billions of people already own”, concludes The Verge.