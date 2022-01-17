Apple Car ‘unveiled’ with swivel-around 360-degree two-seater cockpit

Is this Apple’s long-rumored futuristic car?

A designer has created a mock-up of how the self-driving vehicle might look, complete with a strange 360-degree pod that can swivel around.

Apple is known for taking its time with projects, so this isn’t unthinkable.

The concept, created by Devanga Borah, depicts one possible outcome for the long-awaited vehicle.

It depicts two seats in a rotating pod, as if in a science fiction film.

According to Yanko Design, a door will fling open to reveal the two seats.

For maximum comfort, the seats are practically reclined.

The style is also very Apple, with clean whites and blacks throughout, as well as the iconic Apple logo slapped on.

And, because it’s self-driving, the vehicle arrives when you call it, does all the heavy lifting for you, then finds a parking spot and waits for another call.

We’re still a long way from learning even the tiniest confirmed detail about Apple’s top-secret plans, despite the fact that it provides an exciting glimpse into what could be.

The iPhone maker has been tight-lipped about its car project for years, and it may eventually decide not to pursue it at all.

We may have to wait until 2028 at the earliest to see the real thing.

Project Titan is Apple’s top-secret project, and it could result in an electric car that competes with Tesla.

Since 2014, it is thought to have gone through a number of iterations as the company considers what the future of driverless passenger cars might look like.

Apple was previously believed to be developing a car with Kia.

Sources say the tech giant has been wanting to build a personal vehicle to compete with other companies, even though the plans have not been made public yet.

According to some, the coronavirus pandemic has caused significant delays for Apple, pushing the production of a self-driving car into 2025 or later.

According to Reuters, the car will be equipped with a new battery that is “next level…like the first time you saw the iPhone.”

In other news, personalised smart guns that can only be fired by verified users could be available to US consumers this year.

Microsoft has added an “inclusiveness” checker to its Word software in an attempt to make the world a little more awake.

A federal antitrust lawsuit has been filed against…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.