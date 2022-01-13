Apple has removed rip-off clones of the viral online word game Wordle from the App Store.

Hundreds of thousands of people have competed in the original puzzle, which is only available on the internet and is completely free to play.

After developers raced to cash in on the original’s success, Apple has removed clones of the viral puzzle sensation Wordle from its App Store.

The original Wordle, which was created as a fun game for his partner by software engineer Josh Wardle, is free to play and has attracted hundreds of thousands of players in the last two months.

While the original Wordle is a web-based application that cannot be downloaded, clone versions of the app began to appear in the App Store, some of which have since been removed, according to Bloomberg.

Users can still download two versions from other developers that cost £1.79 or are free to download with in-app purchases at the time of writing.

Mr Wardle, who was born in Wales and now lives in Brooklyn, New York, says he will not include advertisements or charge users to play the game because he is “suspicious” of apps that demand the user’s attention.

“Wordle is very simple,” he told the BBC last week. “You can play it in three minutes and that is all you get.”

“There are also no advertisements, and I am not doing anything with your data, which is also on purpose.”

After excitedly tweeting about the success of his version, developer Zach Shakked, who created Wordle – The App, which Apple removed from the App Store, received a barrage of online abuse from users, with critics accusing him of exploiting the game’s popularity.

He claimed he spoke with Mr Wardle and attempted to persuade him to “let me pay a huge licensing fee, partner with me to develop the official Wordle app, or send him a percentage of the proceeds.”

“When he told me he wasn’t interested in that, I told him I’d think about changing the name and was looking into other options when Apple removed the app and I was fully prepared to do so,” Mr Shakked tweeted.

“I don’t think people realize that the app doesn’t have to be called Wordle in order for it to be successful.”

I can simply purchase the Apple Search Ads slot for the keyword ‘wordle’ for a low price.

Wordle: Apple takes down rip-off clones of viral online word game from App Store