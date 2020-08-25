Apple iOS 14 Privacy Features You Need To Know

Apple has upped the iPhone’s privacy features in iOS 14, giving users more control regarding who gets access to their device and data. While the new iPhone operating system version offers a lot of features, its new privacy features alone are enough to entice users to make the jump.

Here’s a quick look at some of the new privacy features in Apple’s iOS 14 that users will enjoy.

Recording Indicators

Those who are worried that apps may be stealthily using the iPhone’s camera to take their photos or videos or listening in on their conversations will appreciate the new recording indicator that appears at the top of the screen.

A small dot will now appear above the Wi-Fi and cellular signal bars when an app is using the iPhone’s camera or microphone.

Clipboard Access

The new Apple iOS will also tell users if a certain app accessed clipboard data. This feature will help iPhone owners be more vigilant when it comes to storing information on the clipboard. It will also help them become aware of any app accessing information without authorization.

Privacy Report

Safari will now give users privacy reports so they’ll know what happened in the background as they surfed the web. It will help users know the sites that use trackers, the number of trackers installed on such sites and the most common trackers on the webpages they visit.

Password Monitoring and Compromised Password Alerts

Safari will now monitor passwords saved in iCloud keychain so that it can tell users if their passwords have been compromised or are too weak and need to be changed to offer more security.

App Store Privacy Reports

The new iOS version adds privacy reports to the App Store. Now, users will be shown a summary of an app’s privacy practices so they know if they should install the app without worry, install it with some concern or avoid installing it.

Approximate Location

Users will now have the option to share an approximate location to apps that require location access. This means such apps will not be able to determine the user’s precise location, helping to protect their privacy.