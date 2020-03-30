Apple is Making a Credit Card for Some Reason

Apple has decided Apple Pay wasn’t enough, so it’s decided to become a bank. Sort of. It’s designed a new credit card for people to use.

Much like the new wave of digital-only banks we’ve seen in the UK, Apple has decided to make it easier and faster to get a card. You sign up for one on your phone, manage it in the new Apple Wallet app, and change your details with some sort of instant messaging service – should the need arise.

Apparently you can get your card in minutes, and it’s (naturally) powered by Apple Pay. If somewhere takes Apple Pay, regardless of what part of the world they’re in, they’ll also take the Apple Card. The new Wallet app can also keep tabs on your spending habits, so you can see when you’ve been spending too much money on chocolate or Lego.

Of course if you’re not big on digital-only stuff, or you want to shop where Apple Pay isn’t available, they’re offering titanium (plastic obviously isn’t good enough) credit cards to use in the real world. A card that has no personal information for people to spy on, aside from their name.

Apple’s also bigging up the rewards you get, offering cashback on every single purchase you make. It’s called DailyCash, and the rewards are added to the new Apple Cash Card within the wallet app. The cashback rate is 2 per cent of your daily spend, and you can spend it right away like proper money. Of course spending money in Apple stores or on Apple services means you get a better 3 per cent cashback rate. Unfortunately if you use your physical card you’ll only get 1 per cent.

Oh and there are no limits on how much you can earn, which is nice. You make Apple money and it rewards you for being so nice.

If you’re one of those people that doesn’t pay off their credit card bill on one go at the end of the month, Apple is trying to make sure you don’t overpay the interest. So it lets you see how much your repayments will cost you overall, and giving you the flexibility to pay as often as you like.

That also means there are no fees and penalties. No late fees, international payment fees, annual fees, or over-limit fees. Apple also partnered with Mastercard to let you use the system all over the world, and Goldman Sachs.

As for security it uses the same systems as Apple Pay. Unique one-time codes to make sure someone doesn’t spend with your number, alongside the usual Face and TouchID authentication. Plus Apple says it doesn’t track your spending, which is nice.

No word on when (or if) it’ll arrive here in the UK, but Apple Card hits the US this summer.