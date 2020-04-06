Apple may start producing one million masks a week

Apple President Tim Cook has announced that the company will be able to produce one million masks a week starting next weekend.

Tim Cook explained, in his Twitter account, that masks in transparent plastic that cover the entire face, were developed by “product designers, engineering and packaging teams and (suppliers)” of the group.

The production rate will be one million a week starting next weekend. These masks will initially be destined for the United States.

This equipment will be produced in the country, but also in China.

Tim Cook also said that Apple managed to obtain 20 million surgical masks from its suppliers worldwide.

The computer and telephone manufacturer thus joins the group of companies that modified their production lines to respond to the shortage of masks, such as the Italian luxury companies Prada and Lamborghini.

Also in Italy, Giorgio Armani now produces protective suits, and in Spain, Renault engineers designed visors and masks.

The new coronavirus, responsible for the covid-19 pandemic, has already infected more than 1.2 million people worldwide, of whom more than 68,000 died.

Of the cases of infection, more than 283 thousand are considered cured.

After appearing in China in December, the outbreak spread worldwide, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a pandemic situation.