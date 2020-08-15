‘Apple One’ Release Date, Features And More Details About Subscription Bundles Revealed

Apple has long been rumored to be planning to offer several services in one bundle. This subscription bundle is believed to include combinations of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+ and the company’s video game service, Apple Arcade. It appears that this offer is indeed in the works.

This bundle is coming in October, a new report from Bloomberg revealed. Dubbed “Apple One,” the new subscription bundle will allow subscribers to enjoy a combination of Apple’s services in one single paid package.

It’s worth noting that the name “Apple One” is used internally among Apple’s employees. This means the subscription bundle’s actual name could be different when it is actually launched.

The name seems apt, however, as it indicates that consumers can get some or all of the Cupertino tech giant’s subscription services in one, Ars Technica said.

Release date

Previous reports indicated that the company is preparing a special October event where it will announce the new iPhone 12 lineup.

Apple One could be launched alongside the new iPhone models, according to the latest report. While the exact reveal date remains unknown at the moment, it appears that Apple will be revealing more than just four new iPhone models during the special launch event.

Inclusions

Apple will apparently offer the subscription bundle in several tiers and recommend it to iPhone or iPad users depending on the apps and services they are currently using.

The lowest tier could feature a combination of Apple Music and Apple TV+, while the second tier will add Apple Arcade, Bloomberg learned from sources with knowledge of the matter. A higher tier will add Apple News+ to the bundle.

Interestingly, an even higher tier exists, allowing subscribers to enjoy all of these services along with bigger iCloud storage.

The report said, however, that that isn’t the highest tier yet. Apple is working on a workout video subscription service that will be included in the highest tier. This service will be perfect for those who want some help staying in good shape while staying at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lastly, Apple is gearing its bundles toward families, indicating that Family Sharing options could be available for would-be subscribers.