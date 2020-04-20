Apple Reportedly Launching iPad Air With In-Display Touch ID

A smattering of leaks about Apple’s upcoming product range has leaked on Twitter from a source that’s not as well-known as the usual suspects, but appears to have a solid track record.

L0vetodream claims that the new iPad Air will forgo Face ID for Touch ID, and refers to the device as the iPad Air 4, although it’s likely they’re just using that as a placeholder name. They also claim that a cheaper iPad model is in the works with an A12 chipset. Aside from the 2020 window, there are no further details offered on that.

Another interesting pronouncement from the same account is that Apple is developing its own game controller, and looking at the thread, it seems like the proprietary peripheral will support Apple Arcade games Apple TV, iPad, and iPhone.

These snippets haven’t really been fleshed out beyond that, and whilst the account has been on the money before, as always, stay sceptical until we hear or see more leaks that support these claims. [TechRadar]