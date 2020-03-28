Apple TV 6 Reportedly in the Works With New Features Pegged for tvOS

Apple is set to release the next generation of its Apple TV hardware, according to new rumours, and there’s an update on the way for tvOS that’ll make parents’ lives a whole lot easier.

The Apple TV 6 is being worked on right now, according to the YouTube channel iUpdate (in collaboration with The Verifier. From a deign perspective, the set top box won’t be changing much – of at all – but the remote is getting a makeover. The processor is likely to see an upgrade, what with Apple Arcade being a thing that the tech giant wants everyone on board with.

The current set top box is available in with one of two storage options – 32GB and 64GB. Apple TV 6 will apparently ramp that up, and will be available in either 64GB or 128GB options, allowing for a lot more media capacity.

On the tvOS front, there’s going to be a lot more in the way of parental controls, which works out well as Apple is also rumoured to be working on content specifically for kids, with the new OS including ‘kids mode’. Users will be able to create a sub account and control which Apps can be installed. We may also see screen-time roll out on tvOS, where it would be the most useful. Meanwhile, the Apple TV+ is supposedly getting reworked with an increased focus on content.

The Apple TV 6 is said to be launching before the end of the year, but we don’t know if that timeline has taken any coronavirus-related production issues into account. [9to5Mac]