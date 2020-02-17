Apple will FINALLY launch an ‘eye-roll’ Memoji

In its upcoming iOS update, Apple is updating its range of Memojis to include the hotly anticipated rolling eyes face.

Apple has finally caved in to customer pressure for the expression which perfectly encapsulates a user’s exasperation.

Other releases include a shocked face, a person slaving away behind a laptop and a person praying.

Apple users have been asking for the specific Memoji for a long time, with little indication from the tech company if it was working on it.

Users on Twitter heckled the company in a bid to get the sought after image.

One wrote in December: ‘For Christmas can you please make a Memoji with rolling eyes?

‘bc that’s me 90% of the time.’

Another took to Twiter and said: Um excuse me @Apple

‘Why don’t we have a rolling eyes Memoji.

‘I want to roll my own eyes not the yellow face.’

But now, in its iOS 13.4 update, it will be one of the nine latest releases.

However, a release date for the update has not been announced.

The beta-testing version, which is now freely available to the public, is the best available option.

The range currently sits at a total of 24 expressions after its launch in 2018, and includes favourites such as the thinking face, a swearing face and a face-palm.

