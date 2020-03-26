Apple Will Fix Your iPad Air for Free If You’ve Got Blank Screen Issues

Apple announced a new worldwide service programme for 3rd generation iPad Air models that experience a strange problem with their screens. According to Apple, the screens on some iPads apparently flicker or flash before going blank permanently, which means bye-bye iPad.

If you’re one of the unlucky people with an iPad Air that has this problem, we’ve got some good news: Apple will fix it for free. The company says its new service programme will apply to iPads that were manufactured between March 2019 and October 2019. The 3rd generation iPad Air was released to the public in March 2019.

Apple did not explain what was causing the iPads to malfunction in this way. PCMag theorises that it’s probably a manufacturing fault associated with the LCD panel that disables functionality.

The company states that either Apple or an Apple Authorised Service Provider will service the eligible devices. To get your iPad Air fixed, you have three options:

You should know that getting your iPad Air fixed through this programme won’t extend the device’s standard warranty, which can be used to fix manufacturing defects for one year since the date your bought the product.

Per Apple, the service programme will cover affected iPad Air devices “for two years after the first retail sale of the unit.”

Get more information here.

Featured photo: Miguel Medina (AFP via Getty Images)