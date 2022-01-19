Applications are being accepted for the first-ever cadet class at a new Pennsylvania academy.

The Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy (KSCA) is now taking applications for its inaugural cadet class, which will begin in July 2022.

The Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy is designed to give academically challenged teens a second chance to complete their education, learn leadership, self-discipline, and responsibility, all while working toward a brighter future.

According to a press release, the academy’s opening at Fort Indiantown Gap in Lebanon County officially establishes the National Guard Bureau’s Youth ChalleNGe Program in Pennsylvania.

The program is open to male and female Pennsylvania residents aged 16 to 18 who are not progressing in high school or are not on a clear path to graduation.

Applicants must be drug-free, have no felony convictions, and be willing to commit to the program voluntarily.

According to the press release, the program will last 17 months, with five months of residential training at FTIG followed by a year of mentorship in the community.

“This academy gives the commonwealth’s disconnected youth a second chance,” said Stephen Radulski, KSCA director.

Anyone who believes they are eligible for the academy should apply as soon as possible.”

To learn more about the eligibility requirements and to start the application process, go to this link.

Send an email to [email protected] or call one of these two numbers: 717.861.7767 or 717.861.8831.

According to the press release, the KSCA is a collaboration between the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) and the National Guard Bureau, with input from the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE).

Academic Excellence, Physical Fitness, LeadershipFollowership, Responsible Citizenship, Job Skills, Community Service, Health and Hygiene, and Life Coping Skills are the eight core components that cadets focus on.

There is no cost to attend and graduates often receive high school credits, credentials, or a GED.

Meals, lodging, uniforms, and school supplies are all provided at no cost to the students.

Since its inception in 1993, the ChalleNGe program has graduated more than 179,000 young people from across the country….

