Aquarium worker gently p-p-picks up a newborn fairy penguin

This is the adorable moment an aquarium worker gently picks up one of six newly-hatched fairy penguins at Sea Life in Devon.

The tiny chicks – that are smaller than the palm of a hand – make adorable chirping sounds as their loving handlers watch on in Weymouth.

The baby penguins are yet to be named and are being carefully monitored by the expert Aquarist team in a specialist nursery.

The animals – also known as little penguins – are the smallest penguins in the world and grow to an average of just 33cm in height, only a little longer than an A4 sheet of paper.

Native to southern Australia and New Zealand, the fairy penguin colony were rehomed when their sanctuary in Manly, Australia, closed in 2018.

The new arrivals are the first fairy penguin chicks ever to be born in Europe.

Tamsin Mutton-Mcknight, General Manager of Sea Life Weymouth, said: ‘We are thrilled that our breeding programme has started so well.

‘It was always our plan to create a sustainable population of fairy penguins in Europe to educate people about this fascinating species of penguin.

‘And we are looking forward to introducing our new little residents to visitors soon.’

Once the penguins develop their waterproof feathers – at around two months old – they will be able to move in with the rest of the colony at Sea Life Weymouth’s ‘Fairy Penguin Island’.

Until then, a ‘nestcam’ has been installed so that visitors to the Park can get a sneak peak of the hatchlings in their nest before they go on full display in March.

Kico Iraola, Curator at Sea Life Weymouth, said: ‘We’re delighted that our breeding programme has got off to a strong start and to welcome six new family members to Europe’s only colony of fairy penguins.

‘Our trained team will be closely monitoring the health and wellness of the chicks.

‘We can’t wait for the public to meet our new feathered friends and to see how each little penguin develops their own cheeky personality.’

Fairy penguins are the smallest of all penguin species, generally standing at only 15 inches tall and weighing just one kilogram once fully grown.

They are typically found in southern Australia and New Zealand, where they dig burrows and spend up to 80 per cent of their time swimming.

Fairy penguins are the only breed to have blue and grey rather than black and white feathers.

Weymouth’s new penguin chicks will live independently as soon as they join the colony and will already be able to swim, as penguins are born with this innate skill rather than having to learn it from their parents.