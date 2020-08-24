Aquatic product market remains alert for COVID-19

Luohu District started its second phrase of COVID-19 infection testing around the Luofang Aquatic Product Market on August 17, with four more sample collecting sites ready to meet the testing demand.

A total of 28 nucleic testing points have been set up and more than 1,400 frontline workers have been working around the clock since August 14, the day a new wave of COVID-19 outbreak was reported.

So far, most of the residents living around the market have been tested. However, the district government decided to expand its testing scope to ensure not a single case was missed.

Yu Yuan, a nurse from the Luohu District Maternal and Child Healthcare Hospital said that she has been on standby since August 14. “My husband is a doctor and he supported me in regard to stopping the virus. Both of us are determined to win this battle and get life back to normal,” she said.

A resident named You voluntarily arrived to get tested, explaining that “everyone should cooperate with the government’s epidemic containment measures,” and emphasizing that this large-scale, free nucleic testing made him feel reassured.

A woman working nearby said that her company asked all of its employees to get tested, adding: “We would feel relieved when everyone is tested.”

Mr. Zhang is a vendor in the aquatic product market. According to him, the market has been on high alert. A group of professional staff check their stalls’ sanitary conditions every day and require masks to be worn at all time.