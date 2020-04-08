Arab columnists, academics hail AA’s regional, int’l coverage

ANKARA

Political researchers and columnists from Arab countries applauded Anadolu Agency for its professional and ethical coverage.

Marking the 100th foundation anniversary of Anadolu Agency, the academics appreciated Anadolu Agency’s regional and international coverage.

Fouad al-Banna, a Yemeni professor of Islamic political thought at Taiz University, said Anadolu Agency “has become one of the most important sources of information.”

In a statement to Anadolu Agency, al-Banna extolled its news coverage on the events of Yemen, in addition to its focus on drawing the world’s attention towards the human tragedy of the Yemeni people.

“Anadolu Agency adheres to the ethical covenants of the media in its coverage of events in Yemen, by providing accurate, professional and comprehensive news and information,” the professor said.

He pointed out that Anadolu Agency has outperformed most agencies and media outlets, especially the Arabic ones, which he said “are still lacking the courage and ability to create an adequate space of professional commitment.”

Ali Bakeer, a political analyst and consultant, congratulated Anadolu Agency on its centenary.

“I would like to congratulate Anadolu Agency and all of its staff for the great work they have been doing with dedication and commitment,” Bakeer said.

“Over the years, Anadolu Agency proved itself as a reliable and trusted source for local and international news,” he added.

The political expert said the public and experts appreciate Anadolu Agency’s professional coverage and the variety of services in several language.

“I am very confident that with its qualified team, unique vision, high standards, and the priceless accumulated experience, Anadolu Agency will always be a leading news agency,” Bakeer added.

The Turkey-based international news agency is celebrating its 100th anniversary as it was officially launched on April 6, 1920, 17 days before the Turkish Grand National Assembly convened for the first time.

It announced the first legislation passed by the assembly, which established the Republic of Turkey.

Since its foundation, Anadolu Agency has worked to disseminate factual news across the globe with confidence, impartiality, professionalism, and speed.

As a global news agency, Anadolu Agency is among the 10 most influential media outlets in the world, providing its subscribers in more than 90 countries thousands of news stories, photos, videos, infographics, and other information-based content through its global network of correspondents and photojournalists in 100 countries.