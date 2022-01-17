Arab countries condemn the attack on Abu Dhabi by Houthi rebels.

The attack on Abu Dhabi by Houthi rebels is condemned by Arab countries.

The United Arab Emirates has stated that the Houthi attack will not be tolerated.

ANKARA

Arab countries rushed to condemn a Houthi rebel attack on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday, in which at least three people were killed and six others were injured.

On Monday, three fuel tanker trucks exploded in Abu Dhabi’s industrial Musaffah area.

At Abu Dhabi International Airport, a fire broke out at a construction site.

Houthi rebels claimed to have carried out a military operation “deep in the UAE,” but did not elaborate.

The UAE has stated that it reserves the right to respond to the Houthi attack and has promised that it will not go unpunished.

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning the “cowardly terrorist assault” on the UAE, saying that “UAE security is inextricably linked to Jordan’s security.”

The attack was labeled “terrorist” by the Saudi Foreign Ministry, which reiterated its “unconditional support” for the UAE in the face of any threat to the country’s security and stability.

Kuwait also condemned the Houthi attack as a “violation of basic principles of international law,” urging the UN Security Council to end “the Houthi militia’s aggressive behavior.”

The attack, according to Bahrain, is a “blatant attack on the UAE’s sovereignty.”

The Yemeni Foreign Ministry described the Houthi attack as an “unprecedented escalation” that reflected “Houthi desperation” following rebel defeats in Marib and Shabwa provinces.

Najib Mikati, the Prime Minister of Lebanon, condemned the attack on Abu Dhabi and expressed solidarity with the UAE.

Since 2015, the UAE has been fighting in Yemen alongside a Saudi-led coalition against Houthi rebels.

*Ahmed Asmar is the author of this piece.