Arab League chairman says rescuing Lebanon “priority”

CAIRO, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Arab League (AL) Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit on Wednesday said rescuing Lebanon is a “priority” for the Arab countries.

During his meeting with visiting Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri in Egypt, Aboul-Gheit called on “the political segments in Lebanon to put aside differences and divisions to promote the country’s interests and to rescue the country from collapse,” according to the AL’s statement.

The two officials discussed the recent developments for forming the Lebanese government that “will stop the country’s economic deterioration,” it added.

The pan-Arab body chair reiterated “full support of the AL for Lebanon in the ongoing critical time while the Lebanese people are encountering unprecedented political and economic sufferings.” Enditem