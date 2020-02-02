Arab League chief says imposing solution to Palestinian-Israeli conflict not to succeed

CAIRO, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Arab League (AL) Secretary General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit said on Tuesday that imposing any solutions to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict will not succeed.

Aboul-Gheit’s remarks came during his meeting in Cairo with Jibril al-Rajoub, secretary general of the central committee of Palestine’s Fatah movement, according to an AL statement.

He said the U.S. Middle East peace plan will be discussed during the upcoming emergency ministerial meeting of the AL council in a way that guarantees Arab and Palestinian interests.

Aboul-Gheit highlighted negotiation between the Palestinians and the Israelis as the only way to achieve a real, serious and balanced peace deal.

Earlier in the day, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed the details of the peace plan, also known as the Deal of the Century, at the White House along with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump said the plan recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s “undivided capital,” while claiming that the Palestinians’ capital will include areas of East Jerusalem.

The Trump administration has postponed several times the publication of its plan for peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians, a proposal that has been criticized repeatedly by the Palestinians who have little engagement in it.

After Trump’s announcement, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said he will change the role of the current Palestinian Authority in response to the U.S. plan.

However, Abbas, who fully rejected the deal, did not give information about what the steps will be.

Washington’s role as an Israeli-Palestinian conflict mediator has been questioned with the Trump administration’s pro-Israeli policies in the past three years such as recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, moving the U.S. Embassy to the city, and slashing hundreds of millions of U.S. dollars in humanitarian aid to the Palestinians.