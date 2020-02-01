Arab League chief says “studies carefully” Trump’s Mideast peace plan

CAIRO, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Arab League (AL) Secretary General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit said on Wednesday the pan-Arab organization is “carefully considering the U.S. vision” about the Middle East peace plan.

“We are open to any effort exerted for achieving peace,” Aboul-Gheit said in a statement.

However, he added “the first reading of the U.S. Middle East peace plan revealed big losses for the Palestinian legitimate rights on their lands.”

He reiterated that achieving fair and constant peace between the Palestinians and the Israelis is subject to the willingness of the two parties.

He considered the peace plan of the U.S. President Donald Trump as “non-binding.”

He highlighted the basic criteria for the success of any peace plan depends on how the plan is consistent with the international laws and the principles of justice.

“Any serious plan for achieving peace must meet the aspirations of the two sides with equal concessions of both parties,” he added.

Trump on Tuesday promised “a new dawn” which was angrily rejected as biased by the Palestinians.

The plan recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s “undivided capital,” while claiming that the Palestinians’ capital will include areas of East Jerusalem.

After Trump’s announcement, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said he will change the role of the current Palestinian Authority in response to the U.S. plan.

Washington’s role as an Israeli-Palestinian conflict mediator has been questioned with the Trump administration’s pro-Israeli policies in the past three years such as recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, moving the U.S. embassy to the city, and slashing hundreds of millions of U.S. dollars in humanitarian aid to the Palestinians.