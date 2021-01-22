Arab League condemns twin deadly suicide bombings in Iraq’s capital

CAIRO, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit on Thursday condemned in the strongest terms the twin suicide bombings at a crowded commercial area in Iraq’s capital Baghdad.

“That terrorist attack is a heinous act that came at a very important time. It undoubtedly aimed to hinder Iraq’s efforts to restore the country’s security and stability and achieve the aspired economic reform,” Aboul-Gheit said.

He highlighted the pan-Arab body’s full support for the Iraqi government in taking any measures to improve its security and safety against the terrorist challenges that threaten the entire region.

Earlier in the morning, a suicide bomber blew up his explosive belt in a crowded popular market in Baghdad, before a second one detonated his a few minutes later in the same market, leaving at least 21 killed and 53 wounded. Enditem