Arab League renews support for new executive authority in Libya

CAIRO, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — Arab League (AL) Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit on Wednesday reiterated in a statement the AL’s full support for reaching an integrated settlement for the war-torn country of Libya.

In phone conversations with Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah who was voted as the new Libyan prime minister and Mohammad Younes Menfi, the new president of the Libyan Presidency Council, the pan-Arab body’s chairman urged reaching a pure national settlement in the country at the military, political and economic levels.

The AL confirmed its commitment to supporting the Libyans for fulfilling the goals of the preliminary stage until running the national elections scheduled by the end of 2021.

The Libyan top officials valued the AL’s role in reaching a peaceful solution in Libya for the interest of the pan-Arab work, according to the statement.

Libya has been locked in a civil war since the ouster and killing of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The situation escalated in 2014, splitting power between two rival governments: the UN-backed Government of National Accord based in the capital Tripoli and another in the northeastern city of Tobruk allied with eastern-based military commander Khalifa Haftar.

On Feb. 5, members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum elected a new prime minister and a new presidency council during a voting session in Geneva. Enditem