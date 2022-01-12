Aras Amiri, a British Council employee, has been allowed to leave Iran after his spying charges were dropped.

Aras Amiri, a British Council employee in London, was arrested in Iran in 2018 while visiting her family and spent nearly four years in prison.

After being acquitted of spying charges, a woman who worked for the British Council in London was granted permission to leave Iran after nearly four years.

Aras Amiri was allowed to return to the United Kingdom after the Iranian Supreme Court overturned her espionage sentence, according to her lawyer and the British Council.

Ms. Amiri, an Iranian national, was arrested in March 2018 while visiting her family in Tehran and sentenced to ten years in prison for spying.

Ms Amiri has denied the allegations, which are similar to those leveled against dozens of Iranian dual nationals and foreigners working for international organizations and non-governmental organizations.

Ms Amiri had been detained in Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison, where Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe had also been detained, though she was temporarily released during the coronavirus pandemic.

Her lawyer, Hojjat Kermani, said the British Council employee was recently released.

“The Supreme Court acquitted her of espionage charges… then our appeal to lift her travel ban was accepted, and she was able to leave Iran,” Mr Kermani continued.

“We are very pleased to confirm that British Council employee and Iranian citizen Aras Amiri has been acquitted by the Supreme Court of Iran of all charges previously made against her, following a successful appeal lodged by her lawyer,” the British Council said in a statement.

“She has been released from custody and returned to the United Kingdom.”

“We have always denied the charges leveled against Aras.

We are extremely proud of her work as an arts programme officer in our London office, supporting a greater understanding and appreciation of Iranian culture in the UK. This was critical work that exemplifies the importance of cross-border cultural collaboration.

“Aras’ safety and well-being are our top priorities, and we ask that her privacy be respected as she rebuilds her life in the UK after a long and trying period.”

During heightened tensions in Iran in 2019, the British Council was outlawed, with Iranians warning that any cooperation with the body would result in prosecution.

Tensions with the West have become more acute.

British Council employee Aras Amiri allowed to leave Iran after spying charges overturned