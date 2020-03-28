Arcade Fills UFO Catcher With 2020’s Hottest Commodity

Eddie Chapman of Bridlington arcade Chapmans Funland – his or his dad’s choice of non-apostrophe, not ours – has hit upon a winning idea that’s gaining masses of coverage if not yet directly impacting on his bottom line, thanks to filling a UFO catcher prize machine with the one item that the kids of today are clamouring to get hold of: toilet rolls.

Eddie, displaying textbook local cheeky chappie mannerisms that are usually a sign to stay away, said he encountered one couple who drove 68 miles to have a go on it, although we suspect that was more likely a mission to gather content for their social media feeds rather than to win a loo roll, but you never know. Times may indeed be that hard in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

The machine is 30p a go, which isn’t bad as you’d struggle to get a go on a working Daytona USA for that; although ITV News quotes a madman from Pontefract who spent £30 in one session to win just one toilet roll. [BBC via ITV]