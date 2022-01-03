Archaeologists estimate that tens of thousands of illicit whisky stills exist in Scotland’s Highlands.

Archaeologists claim that thousands of illicit whisky stills are hidden in the Scottish Highlands.

The National Trust for Scotland is now urging members of the public to report any sightings of mysterious structures hidden in remote glens so that they can be properly cataloged.

Archaeologists claim that thousands of illicit whisky stills once used by locals in the Scottish Highlands have gone undiscovered.

The National Trust for Scotland (NTS) is urging members of the public to report any sightings of mysterious structures hidden in remote glens so that they can be properly catalogued.

Only about 130 illicit whisky stills have been reported on Scotland’s archaeological site database, according to Derek Alexander, the NTS’s head of archaeology.

In an interview with i, he said that because the practice was so widespread in the 18th and early 19th centuries, it was “absolutely” the case that thousands more would still be hidden across the country.

While whisky has been taxed in some form in Scotland since the Excise Act of 1644, small-scale private distilling has been exempt, allowing those with a knack for distilling to do as they pleased.

It quickly became a valuable commodity, with some distillers using a few gallons of whisky in addition to agricultural produce to help pay their rent.

Private distillers were estimated to be producing around 500,000 gallons of whisky per year by the 1760s, and private distilling was outlawed in 1781.

The industry was quickly driven underground – sometimes literally – with illegal stills springing up in remote locations across Scotland.

Mr Alexander claims that “not all of the stills would have been out on a moorland somewhere or in a hut out on its own.”

“Some of them would have been in barns and byres,” says the narrator.

“How do you tell what is an illicit still from what is just an agricultural building that could have had multiple uses from an archaeological standpoint?”

“The fact that they [appear to be]hidden, that they’re beside water, and that they’re quite close to peat sources for the fuel give them away.”

“You want something that doesn’t produce a lot of smoke when it burns.

Certain trees, such as juniper, emit very little smoke when they burn, so they may select locations based on this factor.

“They must also be close to places where people congregate.”

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Thousands of illicit whisky stills lie undiscovered in Scottish Highlands, say archaeologists