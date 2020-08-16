Archaeologists find 3,000-year-old stone tomb in NW China

XINING, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) — Researchers have discovered a stone tomb in northwest China’s Qinghai Province, according to the Qinghai Normal University.

The tomb was built in the Bronze Age, some 3,000 years ago, at an altitude of more than 4,300 meters by the Gyaring Lake, at the source area of China’s Yellow River.

Six researchers with the university conducted a series of expeditions by the Gyaring Lake in July. Stone tools, pottery pieces and animal bones discovered in the area gave them the idea that cultural relics might exist.

Researchers found the tomb in a flat open field, oriented in an east-west direction.

Based on the analysis of the shape of the tomb, the researchers identified it as a Bronze Age tomb, said Hou Guangliang, a university professor who led the expedition team.

“The discovery is of great significance to explore how the ancestors of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau adapted to the extreme cold and hypoxic environment and the influence of extreme environments on human culture,” Hou said. Enditem