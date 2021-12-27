Archbishop Desmond Tutu… a small, giggling figure who was a giant in the anti-apartheid struggle.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu… a tiny, giggling figure who was a giant in the anti-apartheid struggle.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, according to Nelson Mandela, “will always be the voice of the voiceless.”

The man who rose to international prominence for his pivotal role in the struggle to end South Africa’s brutal apartheid system died yesterday at the age of 90.

Political and religious leaders from around the world praised the “moral giant,” who passed away just over a month after FW de Klerk, the country’s last apartheid president.

The Queen expressed her “deep sadness” at the news, describing Tutu as a “man who tirelessly championed human rights in South Africa and around the world.”

PM Boris Johnson called him a “critical figure” in the anti-apartheid struggle, while Sir Keir Starmer described him as a “tower of a man” who inspired generations.

“He was a mentor, a friend, and a moral compass for me and so many others,” Barack Obama captioned a touching photo of the two embracing on Instagram.

“A universal spirit, Archbishop Tutu was rooted in the struggle for liberation and justice in South Africa, but he was also concerned about injustice around the world.”

The Dalai Lama praised him as a “true humanitarian,” and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby called him a “prophet and priest, a man of words and action” who brought hope to the world.

Archbishop Tutu, along with Nelson Mandela, was a key figure in the struggle to end the racist apartheid system, which had been in place since 1948.

He was a huge figure in history, but he was only 5ft 4in tall.

The Archbishop of South Africa, affectionately known as “The Arch” by many South Africans, was rising through the ranks of the Anglican church in South Africa at a time when the fight against apartheid was heating up.

Black South Africans were denied the right to vote, were restricted to certain areas, and were forbidden from marrying or attending school with whites under the system.

Many anti-apartheid political leaders, including Mandela, were imprisoned on the infamous Robben Island during the 1970s and 1980s.

Archbishop Tutu, on the other hand, maintained the flame of anti-racism from the pulpit throughout this dark period.

In a country torn apart by prejudice and hate, he was known as South Africa’s conscience, preaching the importance of equality and tolerance.

For his fearless campaigning, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984, and in 1986, he became the first black Archbishop of Cape Town.

Apartheid fell apart in the years after, Mandela was released, and a new South Africa emerged — a “rainbow nation” with equal rights for all races.

When Archbishop Tutu cast his vote in South Africa’s election, he…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

I remember with fondness my meetings with him and his great warmth and humour. The Queen

Rather go to hell than to a homophobic heaven. Desmond Tutu